White House Pushes Back On Iran Speculation, Says Trump’s “First Option Is Always Diplomacy”

The White House on Tuesday sought to tamp down speculation about potential U.S. military action against Iran, stressing that President Donald Trump remains focused on diplomacy while retaining the option to use force if necessary.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump prefers negotiations over conflict but is prepared to act decisively to protect U.S. interests.

“The president’s first option is always diplomacy,” Leavitt said. “But as he has shown, he is willing to use the lethal force of the United States military if necessary.”

Her comments come amid heightened tensions with Iran and a wave of media reports suggesting that the administration is weighing imminent military action.

Leavitt pushed back strongly against what she described as inaccurate and exaggerated coverage, accusing some outlets of relying on anonymous sources to fuel speculation.

“I’ve seen a lot of sensationalist reporting over the past day that is just completely untrue,” she said. “Anyone speculating to the media, hiding behind an anonymous source, pretending to know what President Trump is thinking or a decision he will make with respect to action against Iran, has no idea what they’re talking about.”

According to Leavitt, Trump will personally determine the administration’s next steps, balancing diplomatic efforts with military readiness.

“President Trump will be the one who decides what course of action to take,” she said.

