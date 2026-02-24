BLOOD LIBEL: British Antisemite Jeremy Corbyn Claims Israel Harvesting Palestinian Organs In Gaza

Former UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is facing a fresh storm of condemnation after promoting grotesque allegations accusing Israel of harvesting organs from Palestinian victims in Gaza.

In a video circulated on social media, Corbyn alleged that IDF troops had delivered boxes of human skulls and mutilated bodies to Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital, claiming that organs had been removed from deceased women.

“They opened the boxes,” Corbyn said, “and each one contained the skull of a Palestinian who had been killed.” He further asserted that bodies had been “opened and some of the organs removed,” declaring the allegations “the cause of our age.”

The video was first published on Instagram by Wear the Peace, a self-described ethical clothing brand that claims to donate portions of its profits to humanitarian causes. The post quickly went viral, drawing criticism from journalists, lawmakers, and Jewish organizations.

Corbyn’s accusations collapse under even minimal scrutiny.

Al-Shifa Hospital lies in an area controlled by Hamas, from which Israeli forces withdrew in October 2025. Since then, any return of Palestinian bodies has been carried out through internationally supervised procedures, coordinated with the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The most recent such handover took place on January 29—months before Corbyn’s claims—and was conducted under international oversight.

There is, of course, no independent evidence supporting Corbyn’s assertions. No medical records, eyewitness testimony, or humanitarian reports corroborate his account. No international agency has substantiated any allegation of organ removal by Israeli forces.

Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, International Spokesperson for the IDF, condemned Corbyn’s remarks.

“What happened to fact checking before spreading a wild blood libel?” Shoshani wrote on X.

He emphasized that IDF troops “haven’t been anywhere near the Shifa hospital in months” and dismissed the claims as “crazy baseless stories.”

“The ‘cause of our generation’ is double checking claims,” Shoshani added, “and not believing journalists who spread misinformation.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)