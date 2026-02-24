CIA Releases Farsi Guide Instructing Iranian Dissidents How To Make Secure Contact

The CIA has published a Persian-language video outlining how individuals inside Iran can privately and securely contact the U.S. intelligence agency, as anti-government tensions continue within the Islamic Republic.

The instructional video provides step-by-step guidance aimed at protecting the identity and safety of anyone attempting to reach out from within Iran.

Among the recommendations:

• Use a burner device when initiating contact

• Ensure the internet browser is fully updated

• Activate incognito or private browsing mode

• Clear browser and device history immediately afterward

• Use encryption tools such as Tor or a VPN

The video emphasizes that without Tor or a VPN, visits to the CIA website may be visible to others, potentially compromising security.

The agency also notes that it will review all incoming messages, though responses are not guaranteed. Any reply, the CIA says, will depend on its assessment of the sender’s security situation.

The unusual public outreach underscores Washington’s growing focus on developments inside Iran amid renewed unrest.

