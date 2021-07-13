Eastern Union Launches Bein Hazmanim PAID Data Analytics Internship

Eastern Union, one of the country’s largest commercial mortgage brokerage firms, is offering a paid internship for Yeshiva and Kollel-lite during Bein Hazmanim in data analytics and research, one of the most in-demand skills in today’s business marketplace. This is an excellent opportunity to gain useful skills and knowledge without sacrificing time in the Beis Medrash.

Under the hands-on tutelage of company president and co-founder Ira Zlotowitz and the company’s team of data research experts, 20 interns will take part in a paid 36-hour remote training course in data analytics. Interns will be given the opportunity to earn money while learning the ins and outs of the trade, as well as receive commissions from deals in which they are involved.

“Bein Hazmanim is the perfect time to work on gaining new skills, and with the explosion in digital information, businesses across the board are increasingly looking to hire data research analysts,” said Mr. Zlotowitz. “These internships represent an irresistible career opportunity. Participants in this program learn skills and experience that will provide entry into the exploding prop-tech sector as well as the broader real estate market.”

“Learning data analytics can be an essential building block for a successful career,” said Mr. Zlotowitz. “We urge ambitious people to fortify their resumes by becoming adept in data analytics.”

The 36-hour remote internship program begins on Thursday, July 22nd and can be completed at one’s own speed within the subsequent 3 weeks.

Eastern Union is hosting an obligation-free “open house” via Zoom this Monday, July 19th from 1:00 – 1:45 p.m.

Click here to register: www.easternunion.com/bh