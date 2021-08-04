Akiva Schechter V’omar Bayom Hahu עקיבא שכטר ואמר ביום ההוא Official Music Video

Yochi Briskman Presents: Akiva Schechter – “V’omar Bayom Hahu”⁣

⁣

Akiva Schechter just turned 23, but he has already spent over 20 years singing in front of audiences all over. Born and raised in Miami, Florida, Akiva found his love for singing from a very early age, even before he could speak.⁣

⁣

At 10 years old he entered A Jewish Star singing competition and was a finalist. At⁣

11 years old he sang G-d Bless America to a sold out crowd at Marlins Stadium as well as a Miami Heat and Orlando Magic game later in 2015.⁣

⁣

Now, as an adult, Akiva is currently learning in Israel, and working with Yochi Briskman on new music, resulting in this brand new song and music video. The song is called “V’omar Bayom Hahu” and it comes⁣ with a full production music video filmed in Israel.⁣

⁣

“This song speaks to my heart in so many ways. Not just in the way it is written, but the melody and everything fits along with the meaning of the words. I truly believe this is a brilliant composition as he is able to fit in both criteria. ⁣

⁣

With everything that has happened, I feel that Moshiach is closer than ever, and with it being so close we need to come together and reach out as a Jewish nation to bring him.⁣

⁣

I am a firm believer that this is a perfect song and the time of the release fits very well! This is all about the coming of the Moshiach. I feel as an artist that it is important that we have the intention to sing and connect to a song on a greater level. I hope you believe, connect and love this song as much as I do!⁣

⁣

⁣

Song & Video Credits⁣

Produced by Yochi Briskman⁣

Composed by: Elchanan Elchadad⁣

Mixed by Chaim Gottesman⁣

Video Edited by Platinum Edit⁣

Technical assistance by Moti Friedman⁣

Choir: Kappela Choir⁣

PR/Marketing USA: Sruly Meyer (SMG)⁣

PR/Marketing ISRAEL Nati Badash⁣

For booking or other information please email [email protected] or call +1718 438 5608