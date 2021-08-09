Single Mothers Should Never Be Alone! A Brand New Initiative Is Giving These Mothers The Support They Need

NEVER ALONE

Eim Habonim is a revolutionary new initiative under the auspices of Kupath Ezrah of Rockland County supporting single mothers – Almanos, Divorcees and their children struggling financially, emotionally, and socially.

Case #169

Chani R. a mother of five children recently divorced is now left with the responsibility of supporting the family.

Since her husband left her, she’s been going it alone, holding down a new job while raising five children. She feels alone and isolated especially on Shabbos and special occasions and feels like an outsider in her shul, children’s schools, and community. She needs to remain strong for them, but can’t take it anymore.

Chani R. doesn’t want pity. But she does need help

Eim Habonim will be there for her to give financial and emotional support.

She will not feel alone anymore!

Join Us THIS Tuesday night

August 10, at 8 PM for our VIRTUAL KICKOFF

Livestreaming on Yeshiva World News

Together we will make a difference in the lives of single-mother families.