Our Abba Is In Prison For A Crime He Did Not Commit And We Are Suffering!

On זאת חנוכה, ה’תשע”ח the same day Rabbi Shalom Rubashkin was released from prison, our ABBA was sent to prison. He was wrongly accused and convicted of a crime he did NOT commit. He was sentenced to 10 years & 7 months

WE NEED OUR FATHER BACK!!

As our Abba was the breadwinner, we have been devastated by his absence.

A Mother with 4 Children Ages 9, 7, 5 & 4- We are NOT managing

Our Monthly Expenses Are $6,000 and any excess we can use to hire the lawyer who’s fees are $150,000 to help free our Abba.

WE BEG YOU to open your hearts and open your wallets and donate generously in our time of need.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TODAY