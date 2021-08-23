This Sunday! PCS Masters In Accounting Open House!

Sponsored Content

PCS graduates earn more!

 PCS’s Master’s Degree in Accounting is rated one of the top Master in Accounting programs with a 96% placement rate! 

Are you looking for an acclaimed accounting program with proven results? 

Receive your Master’s Degree in Accounting from FDU, rated as a top degree program by the Wall Street Journal. 

 

Yeshiva and seminary credits accepted.

The high-quality education and Master’s Degree bring real results. Graduates have been placed in top national firms and as controllers and CFOs in local companies. Learn about a stable, lucrative parnassah, with high-paying opportunities.

 

Remote option for out of town. New! Israel program!

Limited Slots! 

 

Open House: Sunday, August 29, 7:30 PM 

Contact: [email protected] for login/call in information.

 

PCS Placement Advantage: 

7 placement directors to help graduates find jobs

Decades of relationships with firms

PCS/ Agudath Israel vast network

WATCH THIS:


For info contact us!

Men: [email protected]
Women: [email protected]