Our Foundations in This Country Are Crumbling. And You Can Help Save It.

Rabbi Chaim Dovid Zwiebel, Executive Vice President, Agudath Israel of America

I joined Agudath Israel of America in 1984, 37 years ago.

Then, and through the years, the Agudah has had to deal with major challenges facing Klal Yisroel. Yet, as difficult as those challenges may have been, we always assumed we could rely on certain firm foundations.

After all, we told ourselves, we live in a country where we enjoy freedom of religion. Where we can walk the streets safely. Where our values and lifestyle are respected. Where both major political parties provide bipartisan support for Israel. Where we are welcome to be mechanech our children in accordance with our mesorah.

But now fast forward to today: Congress is considering legislation that would severely curtail religious freedom. Antisemitic hate crimes are spiking. Popular movies, “reality shows”, and social media depict Orthodox Jews – and Orthodox Judaism – in a most negative light. The BDS-supporting left wing labels (and libels) Israel as an “apartheid state” and is gaining strength. Government seeks to regulate yeshiva education in ways that would require fundamental changes to our system of chinuch.

Foundations in this country are crumbling.

That’s why now, more than ever, Klal Yisroel needs a strong Agudas Yisroel. An organization that brings together Torah Jews from all walks of life, forming a mighty ko’ach ho’rabim under the leadership of Gedolei Yisroel. A staunch defender of our yeshivos and shuls, our values, our way of life. A powerful force that advocates our community’s interests in the halls of government, and fights for our rights – all the way to the Supreme Court, if necessary.

And that’s why now, more than ever, the Agudah needs you. We have five lawyers on staff, ten regional directors across the United States plus a Washington, D.C. office and a multifaceted network of Torah projects, social service programs, and activities that help the community in so many essential ways.

Our budget is in the millions of dollars, every dollar devoted to strengthening Klal Yisroel

And our strong foundations in this country. We need your support! Please donate generously by visiting www.AgudahStrong.org or call 970-578-7664.