Going Above And Beyond Food Pantries

A deeper look at all Lev Rochel Bikur Cholim does for the community.

Ask any frum Jew what Lakewood Bikur Cholim does, and they’ll likely say they supply kosher food for hospital pantries. Everyone knows that, right?

What most people may not know is how many additional programs and services Lev Rochel Bikur Cholim offers Lakewood and the surrounding areas. LRBC provides on-the-ground support and guidance for families going through a medical crisis, doing whatever is needed to make the often overwhelming, isolating, and lonely experience as easy as possible.

Last Friday night, her husband, Chaim, began to experience some troubling, stroke-like symptoms. Hatzalah sent him straight to Jersey Shore, where he was admitted for observation. After a while, he began to feel better. Devorah was sure it was nothing, and they’d be able to go home to the six children they left behind by a neighbor. But the doctors didn’t agree. They insisted that Chaim needed to stay, and was at-risk of having a stroke. Alone, afraid, and totally at a loss, Devorah called the Bikur Cholim hotline. It was 2:15 am. On Shabbos. She was sure no one would pick up – but she had no other options.

To her shock and relief, a volunteer picked up right away. After listening to the symptoms Chaim had been experiencing, he told Devorah that the doctors were right, and Chaim needed to stay in case the worst happened. Devorah, relieved to have someone to guide her through the situation, listened to the volunteer’s advice.

She called back on Motzaei Shabbos to thank Bikur Cholim for not only saving her husband’s life, but for providing support and guidance when she needed it most.

In Devorah’s words:

“It’s amazing to know that no matter what, no matter when, there is someone at Bikur Cholim that can talk me through any medical decision I need to make. Thank you, Bikur Cholim! I don’t know what I would have done without your help.”

Here’s how LRBC is there for every patient, in every medical-related situation:

Patient Advocacy

Medical Transportation

Medical Equipment Gemach

Food Services

Health At Home

Friendship House Hospitality Network

