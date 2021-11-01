He Thought He Planned His Wedding … He Had No Idea

Losing a family member is always tragic, but last week two Jerusalem brothers experienced a horror story beyond the norm.

Rivka Nissan did not have an easy life. She raised her two sons alone, with very little income. 2 years ago, she was diagnosed with cancer and as she fought her illness she could not afford to fire help at home or, even in her final days, hospice care. What Rivka did have, however, was two sons. And what sons Yaakov & Nosson Nissan had was the most valuable of all: gratitude.

Yaakov & Nissan transformed their one-room apartment into a hospice for Rivka and tended to her constant needs. When Rivka passed away last week the brothers didn’t even have enough money to bury her. For an excruciatingly long time, Rivka’s body was left without burial, while they raced to raise money for the plot, and chevra kadisha.

Eventually, they pulled their savings together and she was buried. A heart wrenching video of Rivka’s son Nosson shows him crouched at her grave, overwhelmed by tears. “Thank you Ima,” he sobs. Nosson is engaged to be married in under 2 weeks but the event may need to be cancelled as all the brothers’ finances went toward their mother. Donations are being collected to help Nosson & his kallah get married.

