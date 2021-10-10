“Kids Will Be Kids”… Until Someone Dies

Raising kids after a divorce isn’t easy. Mrs. Levine did the best she could with what she had to give her kids what she needed. Leah, her sweet shy little preteen girl, was enrolled at a respected girls’ school. There, Mrs. Levine felt confident that her daughter would have the wholesome childhood she needed. She had no idea what her daughter witnessed in those halls.

From a lunch tray knocked to the floor to a shove in the hallway, the bullying began gradually. Statistically, kids from divorced homes are more likely to endure bullying. At this beloved school surrounded by nice frum girls, however, Leah had hoped for better.

Then it got worse – ruthlessly, Leah’s peers locked her in bathrooms, mocked her clothing, her voice, her looks. The Levines noticed a change in their daughter but were not overly worried. That is, not until they found her, unconscious on her bedroom floor.

Sirens blared as emergency responders fought to resuscitate the 14-year-old. Miraculously, after attempting to take her lie at such a tragically young age, Leah was saved.

But the girl’s therapists and doctors were adamant: She had to get away from her hometown and enter crisis programming immediately to have a chance of survival.

Right now, Leah has been flown out to the school recommended for her,, where she can have a stable religious highschool experience, complete with the counseling she needs. Again, however, it seems this young girl has run out of luck – Her family can’t afford the tuition.

Donations are being urgently collected to help save Leah’s life.

The place this child was meant to feel safe became her prison. The friends who were meant to support her were her tormentors. By donating to help, readers can show Leah that there are still people who are on her side.