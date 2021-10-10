The Inside Story

Lev Rochel Bikur Cholim recently unveiled a new, interactive way for people to get involved in the organization’s efforts: The LRBC Insider Community.

What is the LRBC Insider Community?

The Insider Community is a group of dedicated volunteers that sign up to receive updates, volunteer opportunities, and exclusive behind-the-scenes access to LRBC’s operation. The Insiders join the LRBC staff in their vital work to provide a support system for families experiencing medical crises.

What do the LRBC Insiders do?

Lev Rochel Bikur Cholim has created six divisions to fill specific needs within the patient community. Each division, from Food Services, to Patient Advocacy, to Medical Transportation, to the Medical Equipment Gmach, to the Health At Home service, and to the Friendship House Hospitality Network, is run exclusively by volunteers. The logistics and effort involved in running each division is staggering. The LRBC Insiders are an integral part of LRBC’s operation, working on the inside to provide the support system patients and their families need.

The response to the new Insider program has been overwhelmingly positive, with dozens of new sign-ups since the program began.

“We can’t believe the incredible number of volunteers that signed up to join the LRBC Insider Community,” says Y. Lapides, Director of Operations at LRBC. “We’re so grateful to each and every new member. The added efforts of the Insiders have allowed us to accomplish so much for patients and their families.”

You can be a part of the Insider Community, too!

Visit lrbcol.org/volunteer to join.