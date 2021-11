To understand the significance of a hot bath/shower on Erev Shabbos, Rabbi Mansour gives us a primer into the world of Kabbalah, revealing what is happening then, spiritually, to prepare our Neshamos for the unimaginable Kedusha of Shabbos. Your Friday shower will never be the same!

