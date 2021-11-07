Daven for a 7 year old boy having heart surgery

Please open your hearts for a 7 year old boy with a severe heart condition.

Boruch Hashem the family is blessed with 13 children.

Now, there 7 year old who has already had three heart surgeries needs to have a fourth surgery.

This surgery is lifesaving but the cost is astronomical. The family does not have the funds to cover this emergency surgery.

כל המציל נפש אחת מישראל כאילו קיים עולם מלא

Please give from your heart for his heart and may Hashem help that you and your family should never know of any pain.

Please daven for רפאל בן מלכה

Rabbi Meir Sirota

CLICK HERE TO HELP THE FAMILY

