After 13-Hour Interrogation, Netanyahu Chief of Staff Barred From Leaving Israel

A police interrogation of Tzachi Braverman, chief of staff to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, concluded after approximately 13 hours on Sunday, according to Hebrew media reports.

The questioning reportedly included a face-to-face confrontation with Eli Feldstein, a former spokesman to Netanyahu who is a central figure in an ongoing investigation involving the alleged leak of classified information.

Braverman’s attorney, Jack Chen, said his client fully cooperated with investigators and rejected Feldstein’s claims. “He answered all the investigators’ questions, and denied every invented version of events put forward by the defendant,” Chen said in a statement to Hebrew media, adding that he is confident authorities will ultimately find the allegations to be unfounded.

According to reports, Braverman was released under restrictive conditions. These include a 30-day ban on leaving the country, a 30-day prohibition on contacting anyone involved in the investigation, and a 15-day ban from entering the Prime Minister’s Office. He is also barred from contacting Netanyahu during this period.

Braverman, who has been named as Israel’s next ambassador to the United Kingdom, has not publicly commented on the investigation.

In a television interview last month, Feldstein alleged that Braverman had advance knowledge of a secret probe into Feldstein’s alleged leak of classified material to Bild and claimed Braverman assured him the investigation could be shut down. Braverman has denied those allegations.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)