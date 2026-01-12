Hamas Says It Will Hand Over Gaza Authority to Independent Committee Under Trump Plan

Hamas said it has instructed its government agencies in Gaza to prepare to transfer their authorities to an independent committee of Palestinian technocrats envisioned under a ceasefire plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a video statement, Hamas spokesman Hazem Kassem said the group had issued directives to all governmental bodies to begin preparations for handing over power to the technocratic committee, which would administer Gaza under the plan. The statement comes ahead of an expected announcement this week by Trump regarding the formation of a so-called Board of Peace that would oversee the committee’s work.

Kassem said the decision was “clear and final” and that Hamas had also instructed its agencies to facilitate the committee’s work “in line with the higher national interest” and efforts to end the war in Gaza.

While the proposed Board of Peace is expected to be announced soon, the composition of the Palestinian technocratic committee remains unresolved. A source in the Palestinian Authority told the Qatari-owned, UK-based outlet al-Quds al-Arabi that Hamas and Fatah, which dominates the PA, have yet to agree on the committee’s membership beyond its proposed head, PA Health Minister Maged Abu Ramadan, a former mayor of Gaza City.

According to the report, senior Fatah officials, including PA Vice President Muhammad al-Sheikh and intelligence chief Majed Faraj, met with Egyptian mediators last week. Hamas officials are expected to hold separate talks with Egyptian counterparts in Cairo later this week.

