Iran’s Parliament Speaker Threatens Trump With “Unforgettable Lesson” If U.S. Strikes

Iran’s parliamentary speaker warned that the country’s military would deliver an “unforgettable lesson” to U.S. President Donald Trump if Washington follows through on threats to strike the Islamic Republic over its violent crackdown on anti-government protests.

Speaking at a pro-regime rally in Tehran, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf framed the government’s response to the unrest as a national security battle, describing the protests as a “war against terrorists” rather than a popular uprising. Iranian authorities have repeatedly rejected international accusations of human rights abuses, portraying demonstrators as foreign-backed agitators.

Qalibaf said Iran is now fighting what he called a “four-front war,” citing economic pressure, psychological warfare, military threats from the United States and Israel, and an internal campaign against “terrorists.” Addressing the crowd amid chants of “Death to America” and “Death to Israel,” he said Iran has “never allowed the enemy to achieve its goals.”

Human rights groups say at least 540 people have been killed since the protests began, accusing the government of carrying out a mass killing campaign under the cover of widespread internet shutdowns designed to limit outside scrutiny.

Iranian officials have also warned that any U.S. military action would not go unanswered, threatening retaliation against Israel and American military assets across the Middle East.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)