Vaad L’Mishmeres Shatnez Issues Advisory Warning of Shatnez in Couches and Pillows

A communal shatnez advisory from the Vaad L’Mishmeres Shatnez is warning that couches and pillows may contain prohibited mixtures of wool and linen, a concern that many people may not be aware of.

According to the notice, upholstered furniture and decorative pillows—particularly custom-made items—can be manufactured using both wool and linen fibers. Examples cited include couches and pillows constructed with wool fabric or padding combined with linen components, creating a potential violation of the Torah prohibition against shatnez.

The advisory explains that sitting on a soft or plush couch containing shatnez, where a person sinks into the material, constitutes a direct violation of “u’beged kilayim shatnez lo ya’aleh alecha.” Even in cases where a couch is firm and does not compress significantly, sitting on it may still be prohibited.

The notice further cautions that if there is concern a couch or pillow may contain shatnez—whether in one’s own home, while visiting others, or when staying on vacation—it should not be used. In some circumstances, having furniture or pillows containing shatnez in the home may itself be prohibited, similar to the prohibition against keeping shatnez curtains.

The Vaad L’Mishmeres Shatnez strongly recommends that all furniture and items that may contain wool or linen be tested for shatnez before use.

To verify the credentials of an approved shatnez tester or for additional guidance, the Vaad can be contacted by email at [email protected] or by phone at 1-877-4-SHATNEZ.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)