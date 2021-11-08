Tragedy: Rabbi Jacobson Shares Thoughts On Family That Sacrificed For Klal Yisroel. She Is There For Klal Yisroel. You Can Be There For Her!

Dear Friend,

Last weekend, we were shocked to learn of the unexpected, sudden and tragic passing of Rabbi Shneur Zalman Blumenfeld, Head Shliach to Peru for the past 34 years, and a father of seven, at the young age of 58 years.

Rabbi BLumenfeld’s life and mission was there to serve Klal Yisroel – the local community and the 100 of thousands that came to visit.

At the funeral which took place Monday in the capital city of Lima, Peru, Rabbi Blumenfeld’s wife Sarah and children announced that the Shlichus will continue with renewed vigor and strength.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE RABBI BLUMENFELD’S SHLICHUS

In fact, this was the main consideration of burying the late Shliach there, to show the community that the family is there to stay and that the Shlichus will continue.

Thankfully, but ironically, in his death, Rabbi Blumenfeld z”l, finally accomplished his lifelong struggle of establishing an Orthodox section in the local Jewish cemetery, in which he was the first to be buried.

Friends of the family have established a Charidy fund to raise $1M to help a mother and family continue.

Will you take part to help keep the family to continue? Will you take part to keep the lifelong dreams and work of Rabbi Blumenfeld alive?

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE RABBI BLUMENFELD’S SHLICHUS