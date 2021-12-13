Update: North Woodmere Mother of 3 In Critical Condition After Being Hit by Drunk Driver

The Great Neck and Five Towns Jewish communities are reeling from the tragic car accident that occurred on Motzai Shabbos in Woodmere. A drunk driver struck the car of Miriam Meltser, who was driving her daughter Aliza, and three friends home from their Camp Sternberg reunion. Words cannot describe the grief and pain that everyone involved is now experiencing. We are davening endlessly for everyone involved.

A FUND HAS BEEN SET UP BY RABBONIM AND ASKONIM FOR THE FAMILY

As a community, we are reaching out for support on behalf of the Meltser family, which is very much necessary at this time. Miriam is the entire world to her children. She is their breadwinner, but now is in critical condition and facing a long road of recovery.

She and her children need our help now more than ever. Please donate and share.

Please continue to be mispalel for Miriam bas Ina Pesya Yocheved.

May we hear Yeshuos and Refuos.

Endorsed by TAG, Rabbi Friedman of Rambam, the Rabbonim of the North Woodmere Jewish Community, as well as by Achiezer.