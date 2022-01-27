Rav Chaim Kanievsky: This Is A “Catastrophe”

Readers around the world were shocked and saddened yesterday to hear of the passing of 32-year-old Mrs. Chayan Marian. Chaya fought an excruciating battle with cancer and left behind 5 young children.

A letter from Rav Chaim Kanievsky, Rav Naftali Nussbaum, and other notable rabbanim addresses the loss, calling it a “catastrophe”:

“Tears flow from our eyes in the face of the catastrophic passing of the young respected woman Chana Maryan of blessed memory, who leaves behind 5 young orphans.

Therefore we call on every person to come to save these young orphans, in substantial amounts, so it will be possible to raise them to Torah, chuppah, and good acts.

And every donor & helper should be blessed by the Father of Orphans: To have all of the desires of his heart fulfilled for the good & blessing, in physical & spiritual health, with long healthy life & good years, and to merit to raise future generations to Torah, chuppah, and good acts, with peace of mind.”

This is particularly powerful imagery and wording from rabbanim who are known to be precise with their words. Those who are able to help the Maryan family can receive the rabbanim’s blessing by donating here.