Jerusalem Estates 2021: The Year in Review

As we begin 2022, we’re pleased to share with you the details of our progress on all levels over the past year. Our residents continue to move into their beautiful new homes in the heart of Jerusalem. We’ve received occupancy permits for HaKharkov, right on schedule, and tens of buyers and their families will receive their keys in the coming days. Phase 2 of the project is moving along briskly, with permits obtained for 4 more buildings – HaGafen, HaEshkol, HaLulav, and HaOgen.

At the same time, demand for apartments in Jerusalem Estates continues to intensify, despite rising real estate prices. Sales rates were surprisingly high – three times higher than last year, which had doubled from the previous year. At this point, the majority of the apartments in the project have been sold, and our residents list is filling with the best names in the Jewish world.

Construction has been completed on HaKardo, the elegant shopping promenade exclusive to Jerusalem Estates, with a selection of the best brands to ensure a comfortable and convenient living experience throughout the complex. We’ve also successfully launched the Bronze Guest Suites, a luxurious set of accommodations that offer exquisite, five-star accommodations in the heart of the city. The meticulous design and attention to detail take Bronze to an exclusive level that surpasses the most premier hotels in Jerusalem. In essence, this is the fullest realization of our dreams at the inception of the project: to create a new, magnificent vessel for the historic splendor of Jerusalem, for generations to come.

If you would like the rewarding experience of acquiring everlasting history, contact our sales office at 718-564-6656, or visit www.jerusalemestates.com.