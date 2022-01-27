Winner’S Does It Again!

Over 200 Rare and special items are up for auction next week including Incunables, Chassidut, Belongings of Tzaddikim, Amulets, Segula Books, Manuscripts, Rabbinical letters, Chabad and Rare books.

The Tosher Rebbe’s personal siddur – used by the “Pillar of Prayer” over many years, filled with tear stains of thousands of hours of the Rebbe’s sacred tefillahs, pleading for salvation for one and all. First-rate segulah item with the Rebbe’s owner’s signature, infused with his holy sparks.

The Ribnitzer Rebbe’s silver spice box – including the hyssop the Rebbe used for at least 14 years. These besamin were received from the renowned Yerushalmi Kabbalist Rabbi Moshe Yair Weinstock, and are a segulah for a broad range of challenges. The Baba Sali’s undershirt – white cotton shirt custom made in the Kabbalistic direction, buttoning right over left.

Tremendous segulah influenced by the many years of Rabbi Yisrael Abuchatzeira’s Torah and tefillah, with nothing separating between him and this shirt… It even has his sweat-stain on it, right by his heart! Machzor for the shalosh regalim – Slavuta, Rabbi Moshe Shapira Press, including Ivri Teitch in Tze’enah U’Re’enah lettering, with commentary and cantillation.

The Yaroslav Rebbe’s shofar – sounded in Yaroslav for generations, until the Holocaust. The community’s shofar-blower risked his life to rescue this authentic and distinguished shofar and brought it to Eretz Yisrael. Sacred and historic!

