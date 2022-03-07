Tragic: Jews of Uman Forced To Abandon Everything

When most Jews around the world think of the Ukrainian Jewish community, a single word comes to mind: Uman.

Uman has long been a thriving community, full of holy sites, the famous kever of Rav Nachman of Breslov, as well as the host of the beloved yearly Rosh Hashanah prayers. Year after year, the people of Uman have given space in their own home and food from their own kitchens to Jewish travelers abroad, excited to do the mitzvah of hachnasas orchim. This week, as bombs rained down on the city, the Jews of Uman were forced to leave everything they know behind.

After a terrifying trip, the group of refugees have found a safer location, led by Rabbi Peretz Krohn. Safety, however, is not yet a given: The citizens of Uman are lacking the basics they need to survive. Sleeping on the floor in refugee housing, they have only the single suitcase they chose to carry everything they own.

Donations are being urgently collected to get them food and diapers via The Chesed Fund. The community is hoping that after the many years its Jews have hosted others, Jews abroad will look after their own children during this terrifying time.

CLICK HERE TO HELP