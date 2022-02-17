Last Days! Breuers Raffle Is Handing You The Tesla You Have Always Wanted

This is your chance to win the TESLA MODEL 3!

OR

Take 25K Cash Prize

For close to 80 years, Breuers has been where traditional תורה values and contemporary Jewish education intersect!

At Breuers we are always:

UP TO DATE

We offer the latest Chinuch methods & technologies to our faculty and students

INNOVATIVE

Constantly making learning fun with new contests and exciting programs

POWERFUL

Our Mesorah teaches Torah+Derech Eretz to GENERATIONS of children

Purchase Your Tickets & Drive Off With Your Prize Today

CLICK HERE