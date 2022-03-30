This organization is changing the young men of our generation through music

Imagine a place where your creativity was given the opportunity to shine.

Where your talents where not only accepted, but encouraged!

Where the resources and outlets you so crave are readily available?

The Young Talent Initiative, or YTI is a place where young, talented and hyper emotional youth are free to express their love for the arts in a safe, inviting, and positive atmosphere!

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

YTI is the worlds only Jewish music and mentorship organization, investing in some of our most innovative, creative and intuitive young people while establishing at-the-root real positive identity based around being a high-emotional IQ, creative, giving and Torah-based human being.

Starting on April 3rd, for one week, YTI is hosting a fundraising event, with the purpose of expanding their capacity and eventually replicating the current model in more big cities across the USA.

CLICK HERE to learn more, and to join YTI in their important work of ENCOURAGING the youth of today, and empowering them to be even better than they thought possible!