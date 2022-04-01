This Sunday: Live Broadcast Of The Grand Finale Of The Chidon International

Sunday, 2 Nissan | April 3rd

12:30pm EDT

Live broadcast of the grand Finale of the Chidon International – a global competition for Jewish children learning the 613 Mitzvos.

This event, which tests the Torah knowledge of thousands of children, will be presented in an exciting on-line format.

View the event from the comfort of your home, anywhere in the word!

The feature Game Show will determine the highest place winners among 6,000 + contestants.

The grand finale is the culmination of months of studying a dedicated curriculum that focuses on the facts, information and reasons behind all 613 Mitzvahs.

During the live broadcast, teams of finalists compete for the highly sought after Chidon champion title.

More than 300 participating schools in 34 countries and numerous cities around the globe have sent representatives to showcase the in-depth Torah learning and knowledge the students have acquired.

Some of the biggest stars in Jewish music today have joined the performance to make it one of the premier events on the community calendar. Avraham Fried, Benny Friedman, Bentzi, Eli and Shmuli Marcus and Simche Friedman will be accompanied by show host Choni Melecki and the Mendy Hershkowitz orchestra, to entertain the expected 250,000+ on-line viewers.

Watch the event live at Thedoubleevent.com

The show begins at 12:30pm EDT.

Join to cheer on the contestants, share in their pride, be inspired and be part of the growth of this monumental project that unites the Jewish world through the study and mastery of Rambam’s Sefer Hamitzvos.

Chidon / Siyum Hamitzvos is a project of Tzivos Hashem and Merkos L’inyonei Chinuch. The Chidon is dedicated by Mr. George Rohr in loving memory of Mrs. Sara Rohr.

Contact Tzivos Hashem at [email protected]