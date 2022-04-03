Will He Get Along Without The Bank Loan?

The poverty and hunger rampant in so many homes in Eretz Yisrael aren’t solved by bank loans.

But we can do our part to make the change.

Go in to Donateabox.org and partner in the largest Kimche Depische project in the entire world, which brings simchas Yom Tov to Eighteen thousands of disadvantaged families in Eretz Yisrael!

With your help, Oneg Shabbos v’Yom Tov perpetuates our efforts to ensure that every family in Eretz Yisrael has their Yom Tov needs and that no one is compelled to take out a loan to purchase Pesach essentials for the family.

Donate now a carton of meat, matzos, eggs or grape juice, and/or divide your payment into comfortable installments.

אם אתה משמח את שלי, אני משמח את שלך!

If you bring joy to Mine, [Hashem says] I will bring joy to yours!

