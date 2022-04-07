Seder 2.0 | Rabbi Yechiel Weberman | TYH Nation | A Guide for the Ultimate Seder Experience.

TYH Nation Presents

Seder 2.0

A parents’ guide for the ultimate Seder experience.

– Rabbi Yechiel Weberman

———-

Running your own Seder? Maybe for the first time?

So exciting, but also a bit intimidating…we all want to give our family an incredible experience, but how?

TYH Nation has teamed up with Rabbi Yechiel Weberman to create an innovative presentation as a guide to running a Seder that the family will never forget!

Watch it, and with just a little preparation, you can bring the power of Emunah, Geulah and Jewish pride to your Seder and tap into the special koach Hashem gives us to inspire our family on Pesach.

— TYH Nation & Rabbi Yechiel Weberman

———-

To view and download any items mentioned in the video visit

https://www.TYHnation.com/Seder