Our heroes need help

On Rosh Hashanah, our farmers made a brave sacrifice. They committed to keep Shmitah K’halachah, acting as messengers on behalf of all of Klal Yisroel. Because of them, we’re all zoche to participate in the unique mitzvah of Shmitah.

They made the commitment months ago, but they live with it every day. When they don’t have enough money to pay the grocery bills. When they can’t afford to get their kids new shoes. When, like now, a yom tov is approaching and they don’t have the means to prepare for it.

CLICK HERE TO PARTNER WITH A FARMER

How will the farmer buy wine, matzah and other Seder necessities?

He needs you.

Your partnership allows our Giborei Koach to welcome Yom Tov with honor and dignity — as modern-day heroes should.

Participate in the Kimcha D’Pischa Farmer’s Fund and support a farmer.

