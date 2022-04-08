Anonymous donor makes investment in our future

YTI, or the Young Talent Initiative, is currently running a fundraising campaign to help further their reach, and provide more services to young individuals, looking for a way to express their artistic abilities.

The first and only of its kind, YTI is on a mission to ensure that future leaders of the Jewish community are given the resources they need to shine, and not shy away from their G-d given talents.

This afternoon, an anonymous donor made a generous pledge or $300,000, bringing YTI to just about the finish line.

“This generosity has inspired me to really hit the phones, and increase our fundraising goals” says Chananya Begun, founder and director of YTI.

The new goal is an additional $150k, which will be exclusively used to expand the YTI, Girls division.

“Boys and girls, young men and women, all deserve the chance to shine” continued Chananya, “and we are confident that we can get this done!”

