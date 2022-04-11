Our never-ending tradition of distribution and help to yungleit and bnei Torah

Pots, children’s books, and gift vouchers: The giant distribution project for the yungleit of the Migdal Oz kollel network

Over the last few days, around one thousand yungleit of the Migdal Oz kollel network came to special distribution centers which were set up in the large cities, and received respectable packages of goods, including matzos, meat, chickens, wine, and basic food supplies, with the addition this year of a set of pots, books for the children, and gift vouchers ^ The kollel network is growing, with the opening of a new kollel for the summer zman in Achisamach

It is already a tradition: This year too, yungleit of the nationwide Migdal Oz kollel network enjoyed exceptional kimcha d’pischa which included matzos, meat, chickens, wine, and basic food supplies, with the addition this year of a set of pots, books for the children, and gift vouchers. The network, headed by Rav Yechezkel Etrog, is known for investing in a range of gifts every year for yomtov for the yungleit who are immersed in the daled amos of Torah and halachah.

The distribution took place at several centers around the country, with the yungleit receiving the special stipend, food supplies, pots, and children’s books at the well-organized distribution centers. In recent years, despite the challenges of coronavirus, the Migdal Oz network made sure to present the yungleit with exceptional gifts, as a mark of appreciation for their total devotion to the study of the holy Torah.

The Migdal Oz network, which has earned a prestigious reputation in the Olam Hatorah in Eretz Yisroel, supports around one thousand avreichim who learn diligently in over ten batei midrash throughout Israel. This summer zman, the network, which is expanding, opened an additional branch in Achisamach which will provide a solution to the many bnei Torah who have come to live there. In addition, a new Migdal Oz yeshivah gedolah will open this summer for outstanding bachurim. The opening ceremony took place last week in the home of Maran Rosh Hayeshivah, Hagaon Harav Gershon Edelstein, with the participation of gedolei hador and roshei yeshivos.

The kollel network has the cream of the yungleit in Eretz Yisroel learning there, and there is much demand to join its ranks. The network believes in providing a respectable monthly stipend to its avreichim, to help those learning Torah diligently and their families. To this end, Rav Etrog travels throughout the world where he recruits friends and donors who feel it is a personal zechus for them to maintain this important network of kollelim, and help ease his heavy financial burden.