In new, spacious quarters, the Jerusalem gallery – Huvy’s Gallery – will be open during Chol Hamoed Pesach

The gallery, occupying two floors in King David Street in Jerusalem exhibits artwork by the world’s leading artists as well as Huvy’s masterpieces * The gallery will be open to visitors each day of Chol Hamoed, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., by appointment

*

In recent years, Huvy’s Gallery has become one of the most important art galleries in Israel. The gallery displays the best fine art of artist Huvy Elisha, together with additional masterpieces from dozens of artists around the world, from the early twentieth century until contemporary times.

Just before the outbreak of COVID-19 the gallery, which had been situated for many years at 8 King David Street, moved to its new home at 22 King David Street – opposite the King David Hotel. The new premises allowed the gallery to expand, and it is now spread over two floors with a wide range of art from the best of the artists of Israel and around the world.

Aside from the many works by artist Huvy Elisha, the gallery also contains artwork by Yaacov Agam, Reuven Rubin, Moshe Castel, Ishmael Gants, Marc Chagall, and Jewish fine art in the style of Huvy, which show Jewish weddings and occasions around the Jewish year. They are headed by the “Blue Man”, the famous painting which has become the icon of the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, located at the end of the street.

The gallery will be open to visitors each day of Chol Hamoed, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., by appointment

Email: [email protected]

WhatsApp: 972-507-757-151

Telephone: 972-504115444