Parenting with Clarity by Esti Hirshfeld: Course Starting Monday, May 2!

Topics: Discipline, boundaries, building a positive and healthy relationships- even with the very challenging child, your child’s emotional needs, maintaining a positive home, dealing with out- of-control behavior, ruchnius in the home, siblings dynamics and safety.

Beginner/ Fundamental Course:

Dates: Wednesday evenings: May 4, 11, 18, 25 June 1, 8, 15

Time: 8:30-9:30

Price: $250

Location: Lakewood, or via zoom/ teleconference





Teenager Course:

Dates: Monday evenings: May 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 June 13

Time: 8:30-9:30

Price: $250

Location: Lakewood, or via zoom/ teleconference





Mrs. Hirschfeld has been teaching/coaching mothers for 14 years. Her down-to-earth, approachable, and clear instruction has helped hundreds of mothers transform their homes and improve their relationships with their children.

Mrs. Hirscheld is trained, endorsed and supervised directly by Rebitzen Sima Spetner, with whom she maintains a close personal relationship. Course attendees are eligible to attend Rebitzen Spetner’s alumni courses/ teen courses at a later date.

Join from the comfort of your home! Courses available via zoom/ teleconference

For information or to register: (call/ text) 718-578-2128, or email: [email protected]

Inquire about private consultations with Mrs. Hirschfeld.

New! Class for Men by Eli Hirschfeld: Fundamentals of Discipline/ Chinuch: Rebitzen Spetner’s Curriculum. For more information call/text Eli Hirschfeld: 718-578-5718