Rebbetzin Sima Spetner’s Foundations Chinuch Course Coming to Los Angeles! Begins next Wednesday!

Topics: discipline, boundaries, the 80/20 ratio: maintaining a positive home, connecting with your child, understanding your child’s physical and emotional needs, ruchniyus in the home, and sibling dynamics/ rivalry.

Dates: Six classes beginning Wednesday, May 4 through Tuesday, May 10

Time: Wednesday evening 7:30-10:30, Thursday and Friday morning 9:45-12:45, Sunday- Tuesday evening 7:30-10:30.

Location: Young Israel of Hancock Park, 225 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036





Recordings of the classes will be given exclusively to course participants.

Rebbetzin Sima Spetner is a venerable parenting and chinuch specialist from Eretz Yisroel who has been teaching chinuch classes for decades. Her warm, engaging classes are filled with Torah hashkafah and practical ideas. Join Rebbetzin Spetner’s thousands of students from around the world who have transformed themselves, their homes, and their relationships with their children.

Seize this special opportunity! We feel so privileged that Rebbetzin Spetner is coming out to LA!





Additional Teens Class for those who took the foundations class:

(You could take the Teens class if you took Chani Heyman’s Foundations Classes)

Time for Teens Class: Wednesday morning 9:15-12:00, Thursday evening 7:30-10:30, Sunday-Tuesday Evening 7:30-10:30.

For information or to register: (call/ text) –

Chani: 718-710-6229

Chaya: 917-304-7445

Ahuva: 732-258-3470

To register online for the Foundation Course: send an email to [email protected]

To register online for the Teens Course: send an email to [email protected]

You will receive an automatic reply email with instructions.