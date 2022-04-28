Reminder: Yizkor Pledge – Give Now And Help A Family In Need – 100% Pure Tzedakah!

בס”ד

יזכור…נשמת…בעבור שבלי נדר אתן צדקה

Dear Friends,

On the last day of Pesach (Passover), many of us have recited the special Yizkor memorial prayer for the departed. Not only do many who recite the prayer find it to be a moving and emotional experience, it also has the power to elevate spiritually the souls of the deceased.

Yizkor, in Hebrew, means “Remember.” It is not only the first word of the prayer, it also represents its overall theme. In this prayer, we implore G‑d to remember the souls of our parents and other close relatives that have passed on. When we recite Yizkor, we renew and strengthen the connection between us and our loved ones whom we so dearly miss, bringing merit to the departed souls, elevating them in their celestial homes.

The main component of Yizkor is our private pledge to give Tzedakah (charity) following the holiday in honor and for the sake of the deceased. By giving charity on their behalf, we are performing a positive physical deed in this world, something that the departed can no longer do. The soul gains additional merit if the memory of its good deeds spur their loved ones to improve their ways.

Therefore, at this opportunity, I appeal to you and to your special charity pledge during that holy time, because a large family of 9, within our community whom I personally know, despite working very hard for many hours on a lower paying job, is unable to cover their monthly expenses and is extremely poor and struggling beyond belief due to crushing debt that seems to engulf them with no end. As a merit for the soul you’ve so lovingly said Yizkor for, I plead to you to open your heart by giving any form of donation to help them.

CLICK HERE TO GIVE NOW

Remembering your promise to give, channel that commitment toward a vital cause and help save a family from despair. You can help free them of their load by remembering their pain.

Endorsed by Harav Yosef Deutsch Shlit”a, (see below), 100% of the funds will be directly distributed to the family in need, making your Yizkor donation one that is whole, pure and the truest form of chesed, and one that would elevate the souls of your loved ones.

In the merit of your Yizkor donation, may the souls of your loved ones be at peace in Gan Eden (paradise) and may you be blessed with health, wealth and an abundance of Nachas.

Thanking you in advance for your generous help.

Sincerely,

A. Weinberg

Tax deductible donations are also accepted via check and can be mailed to: Congregation Osei Chesed, 1274 49th Street, # 406, Brooklyn, NY 11219 or by calling the 24-hour donation hotline at 929-624-6699 or with Zelle/QuickPay at [email protected]



