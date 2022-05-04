Launch Successful Real Estate Businesses With This PCS Course!

PCS Real Estate Course: “Real Estate Investing and Beyond” in conjunction with The Lightstone Group.

Instructors include David Lichtenstein, CEO of The Lightstone Group and other industry experts.

Many graduates have used the knowledge they have learned in this course to launch successful real estate businesses.

Topics include Financing, Raising Equity, Multifamily, Development, Deal Analysis/ Underwriting, Property Management, Brokerage- Sales/ Financing, Legal, REO/ Distressed/ Foreclosures, Case Studies and Q & A Panel.

This course is geared for those in the industry that have started out and would like to expand their real estate knowledge.

15 evening classes

Limited number of partial scholarships available!

Classes in Lakewood with remote option available

Info 732-905-9700 x 606 or [email protected]