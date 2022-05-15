Ahead of the Celebrations in Meron

A Historic, Emotional Event A very special, emotional ceremony was held Friday, erev Shabbos Kodesh Parashas Behar in Meron at the Kever of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai.

Representatives and rabbis of the IJCF organization came to the tziun of Rashbi to write the last letters in the Sefer Torah written in memory of the 45 Meron kedoshim, ahead of the Hachnasas Sefer Torah which will be held this coming Sunday, May 15th at ‘Mamleches Harashbi’ in Meron, under the auspices of Hatzadik Hamekubal Rav Benayahu Shmueli Shlita.

At the site of the holy tziun of Rashbi, the rav of IJCF said the names of all the donors who were privileged to take part in this special Sefer Torah and davened on their behalf for bracha, hatzlacha and yeshuah in all endeavors.

The original plan was to hold the Hachnasas Sefer Torah ceremony on Lag Baomer night (Wednesday), but because of the restrictions this year in Meron, it was decided to do the event a few days earlier. That’s why we have finished writing the Sefer Torah today and will be having the Hachnasas Sefer Torah celebration on Sunday.

It was incredibly moving to be at the tziun of Rashbi, remembering the 45 kedoshim who were killed in the terrible disaster last year, in whose memory this Sefer Torah was written. This Torah represents the achdus of Jews from all over the world who came together to do something very special in their memory.

The IJCF organization and the institutions of Mamleches Harashbi in Meron thank the distinguished donors from all over the world who have participated in the writing of this special Sefer Torah and wish them and their loved ones lots of bracha and yeshuah.

Sunday is the very last day to take part in this huge mitzvah, by purchasing a letter, word, Pasuk or Parsha. You can dedicate in honor or in memory of any loved ones.

Take advantage of these last two days – Don’t miss out on this huge zechus!

Click here to participate>>



