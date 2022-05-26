Future Psychologist, Yisroel Fishman, Named Valedictorian at Touro’s Lander College of Arts and Sciences

It is no surprise that Yisroel Fishman is planning a career in psychology. He has always been dedicated to helping people. As the oldest of many siblings, he is accustomed to pitching in skilled at connecting with people. “During the pandemic I observed how people’s mental health suffered, and I decided I want to be part of efforts to improve mental health in the long run,” he said.

A psychology honors major, Yisroel is already conducting research in the field of relational communications —the study of how people in relationships communicate with one another. He plans to earn a Ph.D. in clinical psychology and hopes to go into practice and become a professor as well. He recently won first prize for his research at Brooklyn College’s Science Research Day 2022.

Yisroel began building connections as soon as he arrived at Touro. He introduced himself to faculty and staff and promptly found mentors. He also started the Touro Free Tutoring Chat Q&A, a text service for students who need quick answers to academic questions.

“A Ben Torah who has continued learning while pursuing his college degree, Yisroel is committed to entering a profession that is service-oriented, focusing on addressing the mental health needs of the frum community. We are confident that he will be a role model for others,” said Dean Goldschmidt.

Yisroel attended high school at Yeshivas Emek HaTorah in Lakewood and studied at Mir Yerushalayim in Israel before starting at Touro.

