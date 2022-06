Who hasn’t seen Riverside’s famous Hoshanos cards?

Now’s your chance to put in an order for free cards for your shuls.

Simply fill in the form HERE with your Shul information, the mailing address, and the amount of cards needed, and Riverside will do the rest to make sure you have them in time for Sukkos.

Shavuos may be imminent, but Riverside is always thinking ahead!

Have a better Yom Tov with Riverside Abstract!