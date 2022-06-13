It’s On The News. It’s Everywhere You Turn. Regretfully, Antisemitism Is On The Rise, And It’s Rabid.

Jewish men, women and children being singled out in deliberate acts of cowardice, simply because they are Jewish.

While we are all extremely grateful to all our local law enforcement agencies for all they do for us, the Jewish people have never been a nation known for sitting idly by.

Enter, Magen Am.

Comprised of volunteers ranging from Israeli and US military veterans, retired law enforcement officers, and capable community members, Magen Am has taken the well known concept of a “neighborhood watch” to new heights, providing a wide array of security measures and training for the community.

A safer street, school, or place of worship is one in which Magen Am is stationed nearby.

Moms and children rest easier when they spot a Magen Am patrol vehicle driving by their home, a Magen Am guard at their school, and a Magen Am community team member at their shul.

They truly are “OUR Nation’s Shield”, and today, they are aiming even higher.

The reality is that so many more neighborhoods would benefit from a regular Magen Am presence, and with that in mind, they have launched their bold fundraising campaign, MagenAm2022.com

We invite you to be a part of this monumental undertaking by making a generous donation today! Join OUR Nation’s Shield!

