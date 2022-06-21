This Sunday: Last Chance To Register! Ohel Sarala/Bonei Olam’s Livestream Event You Cannot Miss!

In honor of the Yahrzeit of Rav Yonason Ben Uziel and the incredible Ohel Sarala girls who took upon themselves 40 days of nishmas as a group, we bring to you a never been done before journey. It’s not just a performance. It’s an evening of tefilah and meaning, of entertainment and fun, an evening of inspiration and togetherness.

This evening is dedicated to the Ohel Sarala girls and their couples who daven each day for one another – it is also an evening where YOU are invited to join us on a journey through Eretz Yisrael. We will journey together and go all the way up north to the city of Amuka.

You will watch performances, and listen to words of inspiration, you will grow.

The Livestream event will feature performances by Devorah Schwarz & the Zamra Girls Choir, Yaffa Palti, Mindy Blatt, the Melodica Orchestra, Mrs. Jackie Bitton + personal stories, and interviews with Ohel Sarala members. You must pre-register to join.

As per the directive of Rav Aharon Leib Shteinman, zt”l, Ohel Sarala/ Bonei Olam was formed to pair together single girls and childless couples so they can harness the incredible power of tefillah. Donate and join Ohel Sarala today here.