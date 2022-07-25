Terrifying: His Fate Is In The Hands Of The Court

News of a father-of-five made waves this year after he was given a harsh 25-year- sentence for a crime that he did not commit. The story took another shocking spin when the courts ended up “bumping up” his sentence from 25 years to a lifetime sentence in prison.

“Boruch Hashem we have raised over $104,000!” reads a recent update on the Chesed Fund page.

“We need to raise another $46,000 as soon as possible to free him for once and for all. Please donate generously towards his immediate release, for every second his health is failing. Thank you!”

In the following days, a husband and father’s story will end. Whether the ending will be a happy or tragic one, however, has yet to be seen. If the sum is raised, he will be able to return to his family and receive urgently-needed medical treatment. If the total is not raised, his future, and the future of his family, looks grim.

Those who are interested in partaking in the rare mitzvah of ‘pidyon shvuyim’ (releasing a Jewish captive) can join the family’s desperate mission to reach their goal before it’s too late.

