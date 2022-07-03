After selling out in just three weeks, The Journey to Your Ultimate Self is finally back in stock!

The Journey to Your Ultimate Self, by Rabbi Shmuel Reichman, is a unique sefer that will take you on a life-changing journey of self-discovery and spiritual growth as you engage in the deepest ideas of Torah thought. Each chapter of this sefer delves into a powerful machshava concept, explaining the nuance and spiritual depth of the idea while seeing its connection to the weekly Parsha. With thought-provoking stories and paradigm-shifting ideas that will leave you thinking far beyond your initial read, this sefer is perfect for you to learn and contemplate on your own, discuss at the Shabbos table, or study with a chavrusa.

Rabbi Reichman’s bestselling sefer serves as an accessible and user-friendly gateway into deeper Jewish wisdom, living a life of higher truth, and achieving one’s ultimate purpose. The ideas in the book are rooted in the full range of Torah wisdom, spanning Tanach, Gemara, Midrashim, and the writings of classical Jewish thinkers, including the Rambam, Ramban, Maharal, and Ramchal. Each chapter concludes with a summary to help the reader remember the main concepts and ideas, as well as action points and discussion questions to help “close the gap between intellect and action.”

With Haskamos and praise from Rav Asher Weiss, Rav Michael Rosensweig, Rav Zev Leff, Rav Akiva Tatz, and other Gedolei Yisrael, and thousands of bnei and bnos Torah learning it every week, this sefer is sure to inspire you as you journey towards your ultimate self.

Rabbi Reichman has devoted his life to learning from the greatest Torah minds of our generation. After studying in Sha’alvim, Rabbi Reichman learned under Rabbi Michael Rosensweig, shlita, and received semicha from the Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary of Yeshiva University. He received a bachelor’s degree from Yeshiva University, a master’s degree in Jewish Thought, and a master’s degree in Education. He then studied at Harvard and the University of Chicago.

Rabbi Reichman has spent his life learning, teaching, and inspiring hundreds of thousands of Jews across the world. In addition to his weekly shiurim, articles, and videos, Rabbi Reichman has spoken internationally in Jewish communities, conferences, and events, sharing the depth, inspiration, and wisdom of Torah.

As Rabbi Reichman writes, every story needs an ending; unless a story goes somewhere and has a purpose, it’s not a story worth telling. Rabbi Reichman’s sefer makes it clear that the same is true for our lives: we need a destination. This sefer reminds us that Hashem created us in this world with unlimited potential, but that was only the “set-up” — the beginning of our story. Without a purposeful destination, a clear goal, and a deeper understanding of who we are and who we are meant to be, the set-up lacks true meaning. This sefer will help you along that personal journey, inspiring you to become the ultimate version of yourself.

