The New Shulchan Aruch Learning Program that is Creating a Revolution

With side-by-side English translations, elucidations, and discussions, the Machon Smicha Shulchan Aruch is empowering so many to learn and master halchah; from the novice to the well seasoned.

“There is a real need for people to be able to learn halachah well,” said Chief Rabbi of Israel Rabbi Dovid Lau, when presented with the Machon Smicha Shulchan Aruch, “but unfortunately that door feels locked to many. What I’m holding in my hands is the key to unlocking that door.”

In addition to an elucidated translation of the text of the Shulchan Aruch, the new work contains an introduction to each halachah, wherein all relevant background information to the halachah is presented; along with an in-depth Discussion and Explanations section, which explores in detail the primary commentaries on the Shulchan Aruch, along with the contemporary application of the halachah under discussion.

The new Shulchan Aruch was created by Machon Smicha, a one-of-a-kind, online, smicha program that strives to provide learners with step-by-step guidance through the smicha (or other course) process. Learners are equipped with the Shulchan Aruch Study Guide, support from rabbis and teachers, a flexible learning schedule, and so much more.

“Our goal is to enable people to learn halachah at an advanced level,” says Rabbi Shlomo Chaim Kesselman, Machon Smicha director, “even if they are not able to do so on their own. Baruch Hashem, we have a talented team of writers, editors, and designers, and what they have created has the power to achieve precisely that.”

“The opportunity to learn and attain smicha is now available to everyone. It is worthwhile to grab this opportunity with both hands,” said Rabbi Chaim Finkelstein, Rosh Yeshiva Le’Rabbonus in Pretoria South Africa, and one of the masmichim of the program.

Machon Smicha offers a Smicha course, a Chuppah v’Kiddusin course, a practical Kashrus course, and is also launching a Dayanus and Choshen Mishpat course at the beginning of 5783.

