Become The Sought After Interior Designer That You Have Been Dreaming Of!

Interior Design is an exciting field, with multifaceted opportunities in both the business and private sectors serving clients who seek skilled help in making the best use of their space. You’ll work with contractors, architects, kitchen and bath designers, and home and business owners, whether as part of a team or freelancing on your own.

A well-rounded education involves an understanding of the many factors that come into play, such as architecture, plumbing, and lighting. With TTI Careers, students receive 222 hours of face-to-face instruction by licensed teachers. The curriculum focuses on comprehensive residential and light commercial projects and covers the basic drawing and drafting skills needed. You’ll learn about topics like space planning and visual balance, as well as essential computer design such as AutoCAD and SketchUp Pro. You’ll learn subjects like design theory, the design process, business management, and professional practice.

At the end of this intensive course, you will develop your own professional portfolio to showcase your design and technical skills through assigned projects. You’ll also be trained to interact professionally with clients and employers. By the time you’re through, you’ll be able to enter the workforce with poise and confidence, ready to work your magic on interiors everywhere.

Program features:

Built-in Flexibility for Yom Tov

Live classes over Zoom

Professional teachers

Job placement

