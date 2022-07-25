Start your accounting career a Step Ahead – New Israel Option Available at PCS!

PCS/ FDU Accounting Course Open House 

New! Israel Option! 

Are you looking for an acclaimed accounting program with proven results?  

Make the most of your time in Israel, and receive your Master’s Degree in Accounting from FDU, a top rated degree, with a 98% placement rate 

Graduates have been placed in top national firms as controllers and CFOs in local companies. Learn about a stable, lucrative parnassah, with high-paying part time opportunities  

Remote option for out of town. New! Israel program! 

PCS Placement Advantage:  

– 7 placement directors to help graduates find jobs 

– Decades of relationships with firms 

– PCS/ Agudath Israel vast network 

Virtual Open House:  Tuesday July 26, 8:00 ISL (Israel Time) I   1:00 PM EST 

Contact: [email protected] for login/call in information. 

For more information contact: Tova Sapirman at (732) 367-1500 or [email protected]