A Frum Girl with an MBA? Yes, it makes sense!

Here’s why we believe an MBA is a great option to consider:

Business is the new reality.

Whereas previously women traditionally worked in the helping therapies and only entered the world of business in the capacity of secretaries and administrative assistants, that is no longer the case. Today, women operate large businesses and occupy important senior leadership positions in every industry. Earning the right credentials is essential to earning these positions and guaranteeing the salary you deserve.

Part-time and full-time employment is possible.

Although women may aspire to lucrative careers, they never lose focus of the realities that motherhood imposes upon them. An MBA is useful for the range of options it opens at the full and part-time levels.

Keep your options open.

Many graduate degrees lock you into a specific field. An MBA opens up multiple pathways to success.

If non-profit is a value, an MBA can make it happen.

Many women aspire to “make a difference” while still being active in the business world. A leadership role in a non-profit is the perfect means of marrying these two passions. An MBA is the way to make this a reality.

Want to hear more details? Click here to watch our recent MBA information night and get informed!

The MS in Business Administration features courses in management, finance, leadership, marketing and branding, human resources, business law, management and business analysis, and much more. The entire program is live-online, and can be completed in four semesters at three courses per semester.

For more information, email [email protected] or call/whatsapp us at 718-633-8557 ext. 37