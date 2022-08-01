This Is Your One Time Opportunity To Speak to The Founder of The IFS Model!





Mordechai Weinberger LCSW will interview Dr Richard Schwartz PhD. Dr. Schwartz is the creator of the IFS (Internal Family System), the hottest therapy modality in the United States!

Dr. Schwartz will teach us the basics of the IFS model.

Dr. Schwartz will the different parts that are in our lives and how to heal them.

Dr. Schwartz will teach us how to use IFS it in our everyday lives.

Dr. Schwartz will teach us how to use IFS with our children.

You will learn how IFS is used to help depression, anxiety, panic attacks, OCD, Personality Disorders, marriage issues, eating disorders, challenging behaviors in children and more.

Dr. Schwartz will give a live demonstration of the IFS Model.

Dr. Schwartz will take your live questions.





This program is for anyone that is looking to get updated with the latest methods of therapy and for those looking to better understand themselves and others!

This program is for anyone that is in therapy or contemplating therapy and they want to understand the process (you have an opportunity to learn from the originators)

Here is an opportunity to learn from the creator of the IFS model and to ask him any question that you have!





Today at 9:15 PM!

Here is the link to watch via zoom or to call in…

To Watch via Zoom

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84665124054